No PLKS renewal if employers fail to conduct Covid screening

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 2): Employers who fail to conduct Covid-19 screening tests on their foreign workers by Feb 28 are at risk of having their employees’ temporary employment visit passes (PLKS) not renewed.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan, in a statement today, urged employers who have yet to conduct screening tests on their foreign workers to do so immediately.

“This is following the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, including the worrying workplace-related clusters. This instruction is also in accordance with Section 11 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

“In fact, through operations and inspections conducted by the Labour Department (JTK) also found that many employers are still failing to ensure that their foreign workers undergo Covid-19 screening tests even though instructions to do so have been issued,” he said.

He also said that employers who bear the cost of Covid-19 screening will get a double tax deduction for the cost incurred for employee screening tests made this year.

Starting Jan 1, employers are required to ensure that their foreign workers undergo Covid-19 screening tests to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. – Bernama