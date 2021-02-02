No RM300 per kg dabai in Sibu, says KPDNHEP

SIBU: Checks by the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) yesterday on the price ‘dabai’ here did not find any premises selling the local black olives at hundreds of ringgit per kg, said its Sibu branch head Kelyn Bolhassan.

He said the inspections, which were made in response to widely-circulated images on social media showing the seasonal fruit priced up to RM300 per kg, found dabai here being sold at between RM30 and RM70 per kg.

“We believe the images could have been ‘set up’ for the purpose of making them go viral.

“In any case, consumers are advised to exercise wisdom by purchasing goods at reasonable prices and according to affordability, so as not to be taken advantage of by irresponsible parties seeking to make excessive profits,” he said in a statement.

Kelyn said while dabai is not a price-controlled item, the ministry will continue to carry out inspections to ensure traders do not raise their prices at will.

He warned that action can be taken under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, with individuals facing a fine of up to RM100,000 or three years in prison or both for the first offence, and up to RM250,000 and five years’ jail or both for the second or subsequent offence, if convicted.

“For a body corporate, the fine is up to RM500,000 for the first offence, and up to RM1 million for the second or subsequent offence, if convicted,” he added.

Kelyn said complaints can be channelled to the ministry via its Ez ADU mobile application, e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my, or [email protected] (email).

Alternatively, consumers can file a report at the KPDNHEP Sibu office on Level 1, Wisma Persekutuan Block 3 at Persiaran Brooke, call 084-335622 or WhatsApp to 019-2794317.