Pejuang submits appeal over RoS decision – Hamzah

PUTRAJAYA (Feb 2): Parti Pejuang Tanahair (Pejuang) has submitted an appeal after its application to register as a political party was rejected, however the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) has yet to do so, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

He said the Pejuang and Muda registration applications were rejected on Jan 6 based on the provisions stipulated under Section 7 (3) (e) of the Societies Act 1966 (Act 335) and they can file an appeal to the Home Minister within the next 30 days.

Expressing his regrets over the allegations that he did not approve the registration of Pejuang and Muda, Hamzah explained that the applications were rejected because the party constitution submitted failed to comply with the provisions stipulated under Section 7 (3) (e) of Act 335, that the constitutions of both parties were not organised.

“It was not me who rejected (the application) but it was RoS (Registrar of Societies),” he said in a press conference here today to clarify the registration status of Pejuang and Muda.

Hamzah also said that the Pejuang sponsor committee had a discussion with RoS on Jan 8, and submitted an appeal on the same day.

The Muda sponsor committee as at today, has yet to meet with the RoS for consulting purposes and has yet to submit an official appeal to the Home Minister, he said. – Bernama