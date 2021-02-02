PKR leader defends call for govt leaders to receive Covid jabs first

MIRI: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak vice-chairman Roland Engan yesterday defended his recent proposal that government leaders be the first to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, saying this will ensure the smooth running of the government while instilling public confidence.

He also hit out at those who had criticised his suggestion, calling them irresponsible for twisting his earlier statement.

“My (earlier) proposal is for those in position in the government to be vaccinated first as they are needed for smooth administration of country, states, departments, divisions and districts.

“The rural population should follow suit after government officials and frontliners. The people will move as far as the leaders move and act. I pray the vaccination process goes smoothly when the time comes,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Roland, who is PKR Baram chief, had earlier called for government leaders to be given the vaccine before the people, saying this would prove the safety of the vaccine which would allow the rest of the population to receive it without fear.

Meanwhile, he called on the state government to improve how information on breaking the chain of Covid-19 infection, as well as the coming vaccination plan, is disseminated to those living in rural and remote areas.

He said these areas are hampered by limited telecommunication coverage, and suggested that the government form strong support groups with clear task descriptions and sustained preparedness with the involvement of all government departments, village associations, non-governmental organisations, political parties, religious institutions, private sector and others.