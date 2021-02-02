Pustaka Miri to start series of blood donation campaigns March 6

MIRI: Pustaka Miri has lined-up a series of blood donation campaigns for the year to increase public awareness on saving lives.

Its spokesperson said the campaigns are scheduled to be held during the library’s customer day on March 6, May 16, Aug 14 and Nov 13. On March 6, the library will be collaborating with Miri Blood Bank and Sarawak Teachers’ Union to hold the blood donation campaign at its lobby from 9am to 12.30pm.

“New and regular donors are welcomed. Refreshment and gifts will be given to successful donors,” it added.

Other fringe activities on that day will include exhibition, quiz session, book sale, interactive session and membership drive with special gifts for those who register as members.

For more information, call officers in-charge Suria Sonia Ahip Abdullah at 0111-22030745, Abdul Aziz Haji Bujang (019-8152806) or Mohd. Khadzrie Mohd Ramzie Faizal (010-6559190).