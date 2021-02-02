RM1.9 mln alcoholic drinks, contraband fags seized

KOTA KINABALU: Police foiled an attempt to smuggle undeclared alcoholic drinks and contraband cigarettes worth close to RM2 million inside 10 containers in Penampang late last month.

Sabah Crime Investigation Department (CID) chief SAC Datuk Jauteh Dikun said the seized items, namely 2,672 cartons of undeclared alcoholic drinks and 190 cartons of contraband cigarettes, were found inside 10 containers at an open field near Taman Famosa, Jalan Bundusan in Penampang on Jan 25.

“The raid was carried out around 4.30 pm by police from the state police contingent (IPK) and from the Penampang police contingent (IPD Penampang) after we were tipped off about smuggling activity taking place in the area.

“Police found 10 containers and upon further inspection found 2,672 cartons of undeclared alcoholic drinks and 190 cartons of contraband cigarettes with a total value of RM1,899,653.17,” he told a press conference at the police store unit in Kepayan today.

Also present was Penampang police chief DSP Haris Ibrahim.

Four people, including three foreign men, aged between 13 and 30, were subsequently detained by police to assist the investigation.

Jauteh said investigation revealed the smuggling activity had been taking place since last year and the undeclared drinks and contraband cigarettes were obtained from Labuan for the local market.

The case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.

Jauteh added that investigations are still being carried out and urged anyone with information to come forward to assist police in their investigation.

He thanked the public for their continuous cooperation with the police in fighting crimes in and around their areas.