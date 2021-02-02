SDMC: Sarikei district reverts to yellow zone after recording only 15 local infections in 14 days

KUCHING (Feb 2): The Sarikei district today reverted to a yellow zone from orange zone after recording only 15 local transmissions in the past 14 days, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In their Covid-19 daily update, the committee said that the Kapit, Song, Dalat, Bintulu, Kanowit, Miri, Sibu and Kuching districts remain as red zones with a total of 1,961 local transmissions reported in the eight districts in the past 14 days.

“The Bau, Lundu, Subis and Betong districts remain as orange zones with a total of 105 local transmissions reported in all of the districts in the last 14 days.

“The Beluru, Matu, Daro, Sebauh, Lawas, Telang Usan, Bukit Mabong, Tatau, Pakan, Serian, Belaga, Meradong, Julau, Simunjan, Lubok Antu, Selangau, Samarahan and Sri Aman districts remain as yellow zones, with a total of 132 local transmissions reported in the last 14 days,” said SDMC.

Nine other districts in the state remain as green zones.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.