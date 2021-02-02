Sng: Chances of an alliance between PKR and PSB effectively ‘dead’

KUCHING (Feb 2): Any notion of an alliance between Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) is now ‘dead’ after PSB adamantly stated it would contest in all 82 seats in the next state election, said state PKR chairman Larry Sng.

In a short Facebook post, Sng said that there was no room for PKR to consider working with PSB since they had taken the hardline position to contest all 82 state seats in the next state election.

“We will not wait for the month end to pursue seat negotiations. Effectively, any notion of an alliance between Keadilan and PSB is now dead.

“This is unlikely to change since both parties have been discussing for months without any resolution,” he said.

Thus, Sng said that PKR would contest all 47 state seats alongside their coalition partners of Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah).

This comes after PKR Sarawak had given an ultimatum that a deal with PSB over the seat allocation for the next state election must be secured by the end of the month.

On Sunday, PSB stated that it intended to contest in all 82 seats as it saw itself as the alternative to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in forming the next state government.

PSB Secretariat in a statement said it had taken note of Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak state chairman Chong Chieng Jen’s proposal of a seats sharing ratio of 30 per cent for PSB and 70 per cent for Pakatan Harapan in the forthcoming Sarawak State Election.

“We take note of his offer but, God willing, PSB intends to contest all 82 seats in the state election.

“As a truly multi-racial local party and the largest opposition party in Sarawak, PSB is the alternative to Gabungan Parti Sarawak to form the next state government,” the statement said.

On Sunday, Chong in a Facebook live session said that the opposition coalition was willing to negotiate with PSB to work together in the next state election and he had proposed a formula of ‘3+3+3+1’ on the seats allocation between political parties.

Chong had proposed that DAP, PKR and PSB each contest 30 per cent of the constituency seats in the state election while Amanah would be contesting the remaining 10 per cent of the seats.