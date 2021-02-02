Take advantage of free internet data for PdPR purposes – MCMC

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 2): Telecommunication service customers, especially students, teachers and parents are advised to fully use the free daily 1GB data or monthly 30GB data for home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) .

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in a statement today said the free internet data provided since April last year, in addition to the existing data subscription package, could be used to access online video conferencing platforms.

“This free internet offer which has been extended to April 30 is also helpful for sharing teaching materials with students via email throughout the day without time restrictions” it said, adding that the privilege is not for social media browsing, video streaming, gaming and music streaming.

“MCMC welcomes the assistance and support of service providers namely Celcom, Digi, Maxis, UMobile and Telekom Malaysia (TM) in helping to make PdPR a success,” the statement said.

In addition, the telecommunications industry has also provided a special data package for students sitting for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM) and those studying in institutions of higher learning (IPT) made available from Jan 6 until the end of April.

Elaborating, MCMC said Celcom, Digi, Maxis, U Mobile and TM are also offering a 15GB data prepaid pass for as low as RM20 per month and the package subscribers could also enjoy the additional free 1GB data just like other package subscribers.

Meanwhile, YTL Communications Sdn. Bhd. (YTL) has also extended its Learn From Home (LFH) initiative until April 30, 2021 and the package is also provided to IPT students.

“This special package provides a free SIM card with 40GB of data and a free smartphone for students from the B40 family,” the statement said. – Bernama