Telang Usan folk urged to practise new normal to prevent Covid-19 infection

MIRI: The people in Telang Usan are urged to practise the new normal in their daily life to curb the spread of Covid-19 in their community.

Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau said their total cooperation in the matter is vital, by complying with the standard operating procedure (SOP) and the health advisory given by Ministry of Health.

“Although living far in the interior part of Sarawak, the people in rural areas can be also exposed to the pandemic risk.

“Thus, the rural folks must remain vigilant as carelessness and ignorance would only expose them to the disease and risk spreading the virus to their loved ones and other people in the longhouse,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post yesterday.

He expressed his concern after Long Jeeh, a Kenyah longhouse in Ulu Baram, was placed under Covid-19 lockdown for 14 days by Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC) from Jan 26 until Feb 9 following detection of Covid-19 cases there.

He said the Covid-19 infection cases in the interior are a matter of great concern to him due to its remoteness and scattered settlements, which would definitely pose a tough challenge for the medical team to monitor and visit.

“If we want to be safe from the Covid-19 pandemic just follow the health advice given by the government.

“With the current Covid-19 situation, we must not take this matter lightly.”

He thanked the state government for supporting the initiative to set up a roadblock at Long Lama town to control people’s movement during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).