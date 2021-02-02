Villagers fined to raise awareness on SOP compliance – CP

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali sympathized with the eight villagers from Tenom who were fined RM1,000 each but stressed that the action was taken to give awareness to the public on the importance of complying with the standard operating procedures (SOP).

He said since the Movement Control Order (MCO) was first implemented, police have been tolerant and lenient with the public as they understand the plight of the community during this period.

However in elaborating on the incident on Jan 27, which has since gone viral in social media, Hazani said the vehicle in which the eight villagers were on board, when they were stopped at a police roadblock, was an illegal taxi also known as ‘kereta sapu’.

“They (the eight villagers) were on board the illegal taxi heading to Tenom town to buy some essential items when they were stopped by police at a roadblock on Jan 27.

“As all public transports are not allowed to have more than 50 percent passengers, the said illegal taxi had more than the allowed capacity.

“As offences have been made by all those inside the vehicle, namely over capacity and no social distancing, police had no choice but to compound each of the offenders for violating the SOP,” he told the media today.

On Jan 27, a group of villagers took to social media to vent their grief at being compounded RM1,000 each when the van they were on board was stopped at a police roadblock as they were heading to Tenom to buy necessities.

The group claimed that most of them have to make the journey as they were staying too far from town and their only means of transport was using public vehicles.

Meanwhile, Hazani admitted that he sympathized with the villagers as they may not have fully understood the SOP but police have to carry out their job to uphold the law.

“We believe the illegal taxi driver wanted to make extra profit by taking in more passengers which was more than the allowed capacity. Police have to take action to ensure that everybody abides by the law,” he said.

Following the viral video, Hazani urged community leaders in their respective areas to increase the SOP awareness among villagers so similar incidents will not happen in the future.

Hazani said he believed the incident was partly due to lack of understanding from villagers especially in the interior in regards to SOP and MCO.

“Community leaders such as the village heads, village security and development committees, (JKKK) and those involved must play their part in explaining and creating awareness to villagers of the importance to obey the SOP during the MCO.

“This is to ensure that everyone understands the importance in our fight against the spread of the Covid-19 virus,” he said.