190 new cases, one more death in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah health department on Wednesday reported 190 new Covid-19 cases in the state for the past 24-hours, with one death recorded in Sandakan.

Three new clusters were reported, one each in Tawau, Beluran and the city centre.

Kluster Bandar Lama in Tawau recorded another five cases, making it 24 in total. This cluster was detected from symptomatic screening of a worker.

Meanwhile, Kluster Ladang Tangkarason in Beluran recorded 16 new cases after workers screening on January 1.

Kluster Jalan Satu, KKIP here recorded three new cases from departmental store screening before work checking in.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun in his statement today said Sabah’s cumulative cases now stand at 49,610 cases.

“A total of 337 patients were cured and discharged from the hospitals, while 1,928 are still receiving treatment, with 656 were placed in the hospitals, 1,263 in PKRCs and nine in Temporary Detention Centre (PTS)/ Prison.

“There are 91 patients in the ICU, where 24 of them are ventilated,” he said.

On Wednesday, Kota Kinabalu recoded the highest daily cases with 33, followed by Papar (23), Beluran (19), Keningau (18), Sandakan (15), Tawau (15), Lahad Datu (13), Sipitang (12), Tuaran (11), Putatan (8), Penampang (8), Kota Marudu (4), Kudat (3), Kunak (2), Kota Belud (2), Kinabatangan (1), Telupid (1), Semporna (1) and Pitas (1).