55 fined RM1,000 in Penampang since Jan 13

PENAMPANG: Fifty-five people have been fined RM1,000 each by law enforcement for breaching the standard operating procedure (SOP) since the second phase of the movement control order (MCO 2.0) was imposed on Jan 13.

Penampang police chief DSP Haris Ibrahim said among the offenses committed by the offenders were not wearing face masks while in public places and over capacity inside a vehicle.

He said to ensure public compliance with the SOP, police will increase teams to monitor public places during MCO 2.0.

“When the first MCO was enforced last year, we deployed 19 teams to monitor the situation around Penampang and Putatan.

“For the second phase of MCO 2.0, we will increase our teams to 28, an additional of eight more teams, to ensure public compliance with the SOP.

“These teams are tasked to monitor public places such as supermarkets, wholesale markets, banks, business premises as well as villages in Penampang and Putatan to ensure the public continue to adhere to the SOP,” he said when met at the Wholesale Farmer’s Market here today.

Meanwhile, Haris said he was satisfied with the level of SOP compliance by traders and customers at the Wholesale Farmer’s Market in Penampang today.

“A check at all the stalls at the Wholesale Farmer’s Market shows that traders as well as customers are complying with the SOP in place.

“The management of the Wholesale Farmer’s Market have also taken the initiative to provide MySejahtera application and staff to check temperature at the market entrance,

“This shows the community understands the importance of abiding with the SOP that has been set by the Ministry of Health in our effort to stop the spread of Covid-19,” he said.