Wednesday, February 3
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»55 fined RM1,000 in Penampang since Jan 13

55 fined RM1,000 in Penampang since Jan 13

0
Posted on Sabah

Haris talking to a trader during an inspection at the  Wholesale Farmers’ Market in Penampang today.

PENAMPANG: Fifty-five  people have been fined RM1,000 each by  law enforcement for breaching  the  standard operating procedure (SOP) since the  second phase of the movement control order (MCO 2.0) was imposed on Jan 13.

Penampang police chief DSP Haris Ibrahim said  among the offenses committed by the offenders were not wearing face masks while in public places and over capacity inside a vehicle.

He said  to ensure public compliance with the SOP, police will increase teams to monitor public places during MCO 2.0.

“When the first MCO was enforced last year, we deployed 19 teams to monitor the situation around Penampang and Putatan.

“For the second phase of MCO 2.0, we will increase our teams to 28, an additional of eight more teams, to ensure public compliance with the SOP.

“These teams are tasked to monitor public places such as supermarkets, wholesale markets, banks, business premises as well as villages in Penampang and Putatan to ensure the public continue to adhere to the SOP,” he said  when met at the Wholesale Farmer’s Market here today.

Meanwhile, Haris said he was satisfied with the level of SOP compliance by traders and customers at the  Wholesale Farmer’s Market  in Penampang  today.

“A check at all the stalls  at the  Wholesale Farmer’s Market  shows that traders as well as customers are complying with the SOP in place.

“The management of the  Wholesale Farmer’s Market  have also taken the initiative to provide MySejahtera application and staff to check temperature at the market entrance,

“This shows the community understands the importance of abiding with the SOP that has been set by the Ministry of Health in our effort to stop the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

Recommended Posts