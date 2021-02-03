‘AGC drafting proposal on imposing higher fine for MCO offenders’

KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney-General’s Chambers is currently drafting a proposal to increase the value of the compound for those who violate the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the Movement Control Order (MCO), says Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the matter would be announced in the near future if approved.

“It is understood that the draft proposal to increase the value of the compound is being prepared for anyone found guilty.

“After being approved, it will be announced by the Legal Affairs Division of the Prime Minister’s Department as the matter involves the Emergency Ordinance. So we are waiting for that,” he said during a press conference at Wisma Pertahanan here yesterday.

On Jan 30, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid stated that the value of the compound for violating the SOP of the MCO should be increased following the sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country. — Bernama