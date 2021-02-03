All quiet in Kapit, Song as MCO enforced

KAPIT: Most residents here and in Song chose to stay at home on the first day of the Movement Control Order (MCO) yesterday.

This was in contrast to Monday when the roads were congested with vehicles and crowds could be seen rushing to stock up on essential goods to last throughout the MCO period until Feb 15.

A check by The Borneo Post in and around Kapit Town and Bletih Bazaar found that many shops, including some food and drink outlets, were closed.

Only essential services such as supermarkets, sundry and grocery shops, pharmacy, eateries, telecommunication services, and the wet market were open.

Tables and chairs of coffee shops were placed in storage and signs reminded customers that only takeaways were available as dining in is not allowed during this time.

At Terasang Market, very few vendors were open for business and only a few customers were seen patronising the stalls.

However, all government departments and agencies, as well as banking institutions were open.

Kapit police set up roadblocks leading to Kapit town in front of Tai San Ten Funeral Parlour, Jalan Airport and in front of Methodist Kah Ong Church, Jalan Selirik, while Song police set up roadblocks at Jalan Temalat – at the junction of the Fire and Rescue Department, Jalan Kapit-Song-Kanowit – and at Jalan Song-Tekalit-Banjor to check all vehicles.

When contacted, Kapit District Officer Cerisologo Sabut advised locals to stay at home during the MCO.

“The surging number of Covid-19 positive cases in Kapit is a wakeup call to all of us that we are now threatened by the coronavirus. Unless we all fully cooperate with the authorities led by SDMC (State Disaster Management Committee) and KDMC (Kapit Disaster Management Committee), SOPs to stop the spread of virus, more people could be infected.

“It is very sad, earlier some people didn’t care about Covid-19, which now affects society. This is a wakeup call that everybody needs to cooperate in order to contain the spread. Strictly follow the directives of SDMC to look after ourselves and our family members,” he advised.

Kapit police chief DSP Freddy Bian also advised the people not to contravene the rules and regulations.

He said policemen and other enforcement personnel are on the ground to monitor the situation closely and warned those breaking the rules would be slapped with compounds.

Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Kapit officer Al Redzamani Abdul Razak called on consumers not to resort to panic buying.

He assured that the supply of essential food items and fuel is stable, adding enforcement officers are on the ground to monitor the situation very closely.

SDMC declared a two-week MCO for Kapit and Song following the increasing number of Covid-19 positive cases.