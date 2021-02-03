Businessman accused of working for China wins defamation payout in Australia

SYDNEY: Two Australian media companies were ordered Tuesday to pay a prominent businessman hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages over a report alleging he was covertly working for China’s Communist Party.

A federal judge ruled that Nine Entertainment and public broadcaster ABC had broken Australia’s strict defamation laws in their 2017 investigative report about Guangdong-born businessman Chau Chak Wing.

The two publications were ordered to pay around US$450,000 and to withdraw reports that Chau worked for Beijing’s United Front Work Department – an organisation that promotes party interests overseas.

They also suggested that Chau bribed local politicians “to advance the interests of the Republic of China” and was one of those involved in a scheme to bribe then-president of the General Assembly of the United Nations John Ashe.

Ashe was accused by US prosecutors of taking more than US$1 million in bribes from Chinese businessmen but died before the case concluded.

Chau denied the allegations and sought damages for defamation. — AFP