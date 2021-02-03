Covid-19: 148 new positive cases, 3 deaths recorded in Sarawak today

KUCHING (Feb 3): Sarawak recorded another day of three-digit new positive Covid-19 cases today with 148 cases along with three deaths, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The state recorded no deaths yesterday for the first time in 13 days, but this was ended by today’s statistics of three fatalities which were each recorded in Kuching, Miri and Sibu respectively, raising the state’s death toll from the virus to 42.

The highest number of cases was recorded in Sibu with 48 followed by Bintulu (15), Dalat (15), Beluru (14), Miri (12), Kapit (8), Kanowit (8), Sebauh (7), Song (7), Sri Aman (5) and Bau (3).

“Kuching, Lundu, Tatau, Subis, Selangau and Sarikei districts each recorded one new positive case.

“The total number of positive cases in the state have now increased 4,824,” it said in a statement.

On the fatalities, the committee said the 40th death case involved a 40-year-old Sarawakian man who went for a rT-PCR test at a health clinic here on Jan 17 after suffering from sore throat and loss of taste.

“The case, who tested positive for the virus, also experienced chest discomfort and shortness of breath.

“On Feb 1, he was found unconscious and had passed away,” it said, adding that the victim had heart disease, high blood pressure and dyslipidemia and a history of hospitalisation in 2020.

On the 41st death case, the committee said it involved a 59-year-old Sarawakian woman who was admitted to Miri Hospital for chemotherapy to treat her cancer.

“The case suffered from fever and an increased respiratory rate for a few days after the treatment.

“Her rT-PCR test came back positive for the virus. The victim’s condition worsened and she passed away on Feb 2,” it said.

It noted that the victim also had a history of comorbidity, namely Hepatitis B.

The 42nd fatality which was recorded in Sibu involved a 74-year-old Sarawakian woman who was treated at Sibu Hospital when her rT-PCR test screening as a close contact came back positive for the virus.

“The health condition of the patient deteriorated and she was pronounced dead on Feb 3.

“The victim has been bedridden for the past ten years and had a history of comorbidity including cerebrovascular disease and dementia,” it said.

On the new positive cases recorded today, SDMC said the Pasai Cluster continued to registered new cases with 13 recorded in Beluru, eight in Kapit, seven in Kanowit, six recorded in Sibu, five in Dalat and Sebauh, two in Song, one in Bintulu, Miri and Lundu.

“The Rakut Cluster also recorded an increase in positive cases and they were registered in Bintulu (3) and Beluru (1) while Sebauh recorded two cases under the Bukit Sekubong Cluster,” it said.

It added that Bau registered three cases under the Tabong Cluster.

The local infections that were registered in the said districts were detected through active contact screenings of positive cases, symptomatic individuals, screening of health workers, screening of those who went to health facilities and screening of individuals in a Covid-19 risk area.

Only one import case was recorded today in Bintulu.

Meanwhile, SDMC said 108 Covid-19 patients had recovered today of which 58 were discharged from Sibu Hospital, 18 from quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centres (PKRC) under Kapit Hospital, 14 from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), eight from Bintulu Hospital, eight from Miri Hospital and two from Sarikei Hospital.

“The total number of recoveries in the state have now increased to 3,092 or 64.10 per cent out of the overall cases,” it said.

It also said 1,673 patients are still being treated at hospitals throughout the state, where 875 are being treated at Sibu Hospital, followed by 333 at Miri Hospital, 155 at SGH, 147 at Bintulu Hospital, 135 at PKRC Kapit under Kapit Hospital, 23 at Sarikei Hospital, four at Limbang Hospital and one at PKRC Sipitang in Sabah.

A total of 222 new persons-under-investigation (PUI) cases were also reported today with 86 PUI awaiting lab test results.