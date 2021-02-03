Covid-19: Beluru once again an orange zone after 22 local transmissions in last 14 days

KUCHING (Feb 3): Beluru district has reverted back to orange zone status after two days as a yellow zone, with a total of 22 local transmission cases reported in the district in the last 14 days.

Beluru had eight local transmission cases yesterday, but with the addition of 14 cases today, pushed it into the orange zone. Of that figure, 13 involved the Pasai Cluster in Sibu and one was from the Rakut Cluster in Miri.

On Sunday, Beluru was a red zone with 46 local transmission cases, and became a yellow zone on Monday with 20 local transmission cases reported in the districts in the last 14 days.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as a yellow zone, 21 to 40 as an orange zone and 41 and more as a red zone.

Kapit, Song, Dalat, Bintulu, Kanowit, , Miri, Sibu and Kuching remain as red zones in Sarawak with a total of 1,893 local transmission cases reported in the districts in the last 14 days.

Bau, Lundu, Subis and Betong remain as orange zones with a total of 102 local transmission cases reported in the districts in the last 14 days.

Sarikei, Matu, Daro, Sebauh, Lawas, Telang Usan, Bukit Mabong, Tatau, Pakan, Serian, Belaga, Meradong, Julau, Simunjan, Lubok Antu, Selangau, Samarahan and Sri Aman remain as yellow zones with a total of 151 local transmission cases reported in the districts in the last 14 days.

Nine other districts are still classified as green zones.

Meanwhile, no new Covid-19 cluster have emerged today, and 12 clusters remain active, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement.

Four clusters recorded new positive cases today, the Pasai Cluster in Sibu with 49, Rakut Cluster in Miri with four, Tabong Cluster in Bau with three, Bukit Sekubong Cluster in Sebauh with two cases.

The total number of positive cases for the Pasai Cluster in Sibu is now 2,050 cases with a total of 23,000 individuals have been screened where 20,450 have tested negative and 1,158 are still awaiting lab test results.

The Rakut Cluster in Miri now has a total of 144 cases, with a total of 500 individuals have been screened where 356 have tested negative and none awaiting lab test results.

The Tabong Cluster in Bau now has a total of 25 cases, with a total of 180 individuals have been screened where 125 have tested negative and 30 are still awaiting lab test results.

The Bukit Sekubong Cluster in Sebauh a total of 33 cases, with a total of 300 individuals have been screened where 288 have tested negative and nine are still awaiting lab test results.

The eight other active clusters, Bintang Daily Cluster in Meradong, Jalan Pengiran Cluster in Matu, Indah Riang Cluster in Kuching, Bedayan Cluster in Serian, Jelita Cluster in Miri, Keranji Tabuan Cluster in Kuching, Bah Sayap Cluster in Miri and Stutong Cluster in Kuching did not record any new cases.