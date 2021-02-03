Daily Covid-19 cases go back up with 4,284 new infections, 18 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 3): Malaysia recorded an uptick in new Covid-19 positive cases with 4,284 new infections today, compared to 3,455 yesterday.

The Ministry of Health also announced 18 new deaths today, making the total fatalities related to Covid-19 cases to 809.

Malaysia also recorded 3,804 new recoveries today, with 48,309 Covid-19 cases still active.

Malaysia so far has recorded 226,912 Covid-19 cases in total with 177,794 cumulative recoveries.

In terms of infection within each respective state today, Selangor still leads with 1,572 cases followed by Johor’s 964 cases and the Federal Territories with 651 cases.

The Ministry of Health’s data also shows that 307 Covid-19 patients are treated in the intensive care unit with 141 requiring breathing aid.

In the last 24 hours, out of the 18-death recorded, only one fatality, a 31-year-old man from Melaka (Death #796) did not record any chronic diseases compared to the other deceased individuals.

While the oldest deceased individual recorded yesterday was an 89-year-old man (Death #809) whose remains were brought over to the Duchess of Kent Hospital, Sandakan.

He was recorded to had suffer from high blood pressure, diabetes and dyslipidemia.

Yesterday, Malaysia recorded the highest daily Covid-19 fatalities at 21. – Malay Mail