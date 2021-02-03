DBNA Bau to have own hall, office soon — Miro

KUCHING: Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) Bau will have its own proper hall and office soon, Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh has said.

He said he had allotted RM300,000 from his Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) fund to build the office and the hall at a site near Bau Civic Centre.

He added works on the project will begin soon and it is scheduled for completion within three months.

“All this while, DBNA Bau does not have a permanent site or building to serve the community.

“As advisor, I feel committed to serve and help DBNA Bau and therefore we came up with a budget of RM300,000 to build the DBNA Bau hall and office.

“The Public Works Department (JKR) Bau is the implementing agency,” he said after witnessing the handing over of contract for the project from JKR Bau to Ajiia Trading.

Miro said the hall will serve as a place for DBNA Bau members to meet and plan projects and activities for the Bidayuh community in Bau.

He pointed out that the hall can accommodate about 200 people at one time, and can be used to conduct courses, seminars and other activities for the wellbeing of the community.

“This hall also is a place for us to train our new generation about the culture and arts of the people, especiallyof the Bidayuh community in Bau.

“We also welcome government departments and agencies or corporate organisations to use our hall to conduct trainings for their staff with very minimal charges on the rental and facilities,” he said.

Miro believed by having a place with proper infrastructure and facilities, DBNA Bau will be able to serve the people in Bau in an organised manner.

JKR Bau district engineer Sandra Jutim and Ajija Trading owner Aaron Jetien Nodim were also present.