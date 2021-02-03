Dr Abdul Rahman: Newly completed three-way pedestrian bridge another beautiful landmark in Limbang

LIMBANG (Feb 3): The three-way pedestrian bridge, which is the new landmark here, has been completed and officially opened to the public since yesterday.

Assistant Minister of Agriculture Modernisation, Customary Land and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail described the unique pedestrian bridge as another beautiful landmark in town.

“It is a three-way pedestrian bridge that connects Limbang Plaza, Limbang Market building and the building of Limbang Malay Association (PML).

“With its beautiful design, this iconic landmark will enable the locals to go to these three areas and this will help in boosting the economic activities of the traders in the areas,” he told reporters after witnessing the handing over of the pedestrian bridge by the contractor Rimbun Prima to Limbang District Council (MDL) yesterday.

Also present were Limbang Resident Ahmad Denny Ahmad, MDL chairman Suffian Mohat, MDL deputy chairman Dahlan Dullah, MDL secretary Petrick Linggie Taboh and Rimbun Prima project site manager Royce Wong.

Meanwhile, Dr Abdul Rahman said the the Limbang River Waterfront Upgrading Project spanning 1.7 kilometres would be implemented in two phases,

Being the longest waterfront upgrading project in Sarawak, he said this project is expected to completed this year.

He said this project would also help to address the shortage number of parking lots faced by the motorists in Limbang town, as a total of 260 parking lots would be made available with the completion of the project.

Besides that, he said another project, which is the Limbang Square project which is being implemented by the Northern Region Development Agency (NRDA) will also provide some 300 parking lots once the project is completed.

“All these development projects which are now still under construction will address the shortage number of parking lots in Limbang town,” he added.

Therefore, Dr Abdul Rahman urged the Limbang community to continue to give their support to the government’s efforts in providing the necessary infrastructure and facilities in order to boost the economic activities for Limbang.