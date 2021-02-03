Five development projects worth RM9.63 mln for Labuan in 2021

LABUAN: Five development projects costing RM9.63 million will be implemented in this duty-free island this year, says Labuan Corporation chief executive officer, Dr Fary Akmal Osman.

She said the allocation under the 12th Malaysia Plan from the Federal Territories Ministry included the continuation of four projects, namely, Labuan Smart City Phase 1 and upgrading works on the Labuan Square public recreational area and infrastructure, Labuan Corporation staff headquarters and Patau-Patau 1 Community Hall with a total cost of RM7.63 million.

“The new project for this year will be the new cell sanitary landfill and upgrading works on the leachate treatment plant worth RM2 million, revised from the estimated cost of over RM31.68 million.

“We will ensure the projects run smoothly amid the Covid-19 pandemic,” she told Bernama.

Fary said the Smart City Phase 1 project costing RM2 million is for the siren and smart pole system in 13 areas (covering 27 villages) including one in downtown.

“The construction of the siren and smart poles is in collaboration with the Malaysian Meteorological Department to channel updated information on the weather and natural disaster to the people here,” she said.

Fary also disclosed that at least nine proposed development projects have been submitted to the Federal Territories Ministry for funding, namely, construction of facilities for small and medium enterprises, upgrading works on the Labuan Ferry Terminal building, Anjung Budaya and Layang-Layangan Beach Festival sites and Phase 1 of the pedestrian walkway.

Other proposed projects are Phase 2 of the Kina Benuwa mangrove recreational forest and tourism infrastructure, pathway to Pulau Ular Layang-Layangan, pedestrian roofed walkway in town, Labuan Airport landscape beautification and upgrading works, and Phase 2 of the Smart City project.

“These nine proposed projects have not been approved for implementation this year, but we will continue to convince and discuss with the ministry’s officials for consideration owing to the economic impact and the people’s social well-being,” Fary said. – Bernama