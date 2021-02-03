Flood situation in Kapit shows signs of improvement, says Bomba chief

KAPIT (Feb 3): The flood situation in here has showed signs of improvement, said Kapit Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Erwandy Tugor.

According to him, the floodwaters at the two villages namely Kampung Muhibbah and Kampung Baru which were affected yesterday have receded.

However, Erwandy said they will continue to monitor the situation and take precautionary measures in view of the uncertain and cloudy weather.

He advised those staying low-lying and flood-prone areas to remain vigilant.

Erwandy said a report from the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) Kapit Division showed that there was an increase in Sungai Rajang water-level due to the rainy season.

“Therefore, they must ensure important documents and valuables are kept in a safe place as well as to comply with the instructions of the authorities if evacuation is required,” he stressed.

Several locations in Kapit were submerged on the first day of the Movement Control Order (MCO) yesterday following the incessant rain on Monday.

Meanwhile, Bomba Kanowit chief Arrahman Chik said that Jalan Lukut/Penyulau was still inaccessible by small vehicles after floodwaters submerged the road up to one to two foot deep.

“There is a light drizzle when we patrolled the town today. Sungai Rajang and Sungai Kanowit showed a declining trend in water levels,” he added.