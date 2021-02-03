Hostel, campus issue among priorities of new UMS chairman

KOTA KINABALU: Newly-appointed Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) Board of Directors chairman, Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan has put the hostel and campus issue as one his three main priorities.

“It is my hope that the majority of the UMS students would be able to live on campus instead of living outside,” said Abdul Rahman in his Facebook page.

“This is to ensure that they could experience and enjoy campus life and so that they could be close to all the university’s facilities,” he added.

Abdul Rahman further disclosed that he would ensure that the construction of the UMS Hospital would run smoothly.

“The UMS Hospital would be the birthplace of the medical doctors of the future and it would also provide world-class health services to the people,” he said.

Abdul Rahman said that he would also focus on increasing the university’s income in line with the autonomy given by the Higher Education Ministry.

He expressed his hope that UMS would continue to provide to the development of Sabah and Malaysia as a whole.

Abdul Rahman had previously paid a courtesy call to Chief Minister cum UMS Pro-Chancellor Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.