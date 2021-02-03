Joint task force formed for more coordinated roadblock at entry points throughout S’wak, says Masing

KUCHING (Feb 3): A joint task force has been formed for a more coordinated roadblock at the entry points throughout Sarawak, said Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing.

The task force was set up after Masing was briefed by various agencies on issues relating to border security along the Sarawak (Malaysia) – Kalimantan (Indonesia) border.

Masing revealed that this new task force, which will be chaired and coordinated by the Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development, Datu Safri Zainuddin, involved the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), General Operations Force (PGA), Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), Immigration Department, Road Transport Department (JPJ) and Royal Customs Department.

“The main concern now is not only to ensure adequate and regular patrols at countless of ‘jalan tikus’ (jungle trails) or ‘jalan gajah’ (illegal roads) along the border but looking at nabbing tekongs (agents) who are responsible for bringing PATIs (illegal immigrants) into Sarawak,” said Masing in a statement after chairing today’s Sarawak Border Security Committee meeting.

Masing, who is also Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development, said the coordinated roadblocks will be carried out to nab these culprits bringing illegal immigrants into the state and to also ensure entry points like Lundu, Serian, Bau, Biawak, Balai Ringin and Lubok Antu are better monitored.

He added the government will not hesitate to take serious actions against those who are found guilty for bringing illegal immigrants into the state.

Masing said that there were also incidences whereby foreign workers harbour illegal immigrants who happened to be their relatives or friends from their hometown.

“Tekongs, employers or existing foreign workers who are found guilty of harbouring illegal immigrants will face heavy fines or punishment for the crime,” he warned.