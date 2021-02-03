Malaysia in midst of developing Covid-19 virus detection technology – Mosti

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 3): While neighbouring countries such as Singapore and Indonesia have come up with new discoveries to help tackle Covid-19, Malaysia is not far behind in its development of new technologies and innovative methods, said Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) Ahmad Amzad Hashim.

He said currently, Mosti is working in collaboration with the Ministry of International Trade and Industry as well as the Higher Education Ministry in giving support and funding for university research and development of new technologies.

“One of them is in developing Covid-19 testing using DNA and fiber-optic sensor to detect the virus from saliva samples.

“The local universities are working on Covid-19 solutions and they are still at the development phase or test planning stage to ensure the product safety and accuracy.

“This is important to ensure the level of sensitivity in Covid-19 detection and that the technology is reliable and effective,” he said in a statement today.

In addition he said, there were also several research and development efforts in preparing for low-touch, high technology economy to facilitate everyday life in adjusting to the new norms.

Last year, he said Malaysian Technology Development Corporation (MTDC) an agency under Mosti, also introduced robotics technology which was deployed to solve hygiene issues and to transport goods in a wet market.

“Besides that, at one time the delivery robot named MCK19 or Makcik Kiah 19, or Key Innovations Assisting Healthcare (KIAH) made news, when it was created to assist doctors or nurses in delivering food or medicine to a patient’s room.

“MOSTI too has launched the Malaysia Grand Challenge to help commercialise products and innovations and in facing current challenges.

“We now have MyHackhaton technology, the National Technology Industrial Sandbox (NTIS) and so forth” he said adding that the government welcomes and is willing to accept new ideas to help improve quality of public services. – Bernama