MCC holds reward campaign to promote its feedback app

MIRI: The Miri City Council (MCC) is holding a ‘reward campaign’ to promote to encourage people here to send their feedback and suggestions on its services through the Miri CARES app.

MCC will give away prizes from this month to June to the 10 best input on how to improve its services, adjudged by a panel set up by the council.

Residents here aged 18 years old and above can take part in the reward campaign once they download the application and register in the system.

The app which can be downloaded from Apple App Store, Google Play Store and Huawei App Gallery is part of the Miri Smart City Programme’s initiatives.

MCC said in a statement yesterday Miri CARES will be its base station to manage all the received feedbacks.

“Such records would be used to formulate the council’s future policies and plans of action.

“The public feedback received through the application must be valid, constructive and effective to help the MCC to rectify any shortfalls, improve its service delivery and to be points for consideration for the council’s development planning.”

For further information on Miri CARES, the public can visit the MCC official website at https://miricouncil.gov.my.