RAM Sustainability launches new benchmark for industry and entity ESG risks

KUCHING: RAM Sustainability Sdn Bhd (RAM Sustainability) yesterday launched R1ESGo, a new suite of rating services to benchmark industry and entity environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks.

R1ESGo industry and entity ratings offer ESG guidance and analytics to investors, banks and other stakeholders in the financial market.

R1ESGo ratings are risk-focused evaluations of the relevance and impact of an array of ESG factors on different industries, and the relevant companies’ management of these risk factors.

R1ESGo ratings are expressed through a scale of 15 risk bands, facilitating a granular and organised way for users to rank and track ESG risks for their portfolios and counterparties. The ratings are built on global standards but calibrated with RAM’s deep local insights for the domestic market.

“As an industry participant, we value independent ESG benchmarks and references that could help us in fulfilling our duty as a responsible bank. We believe that RAM’s R1ESGo ratings could serve as a vital tool for the financial industry in defining ESG benchmarks,” says Rafe Haneef, chief executive officer of CIMB group transaction banking and group chief sustainability officer.

“ESG considerations are gaining prominence as regulators, investors and banks scrutinise the impact on both the market and their portfolios,” highlighted Promod Dass, chief executive officer of RAM Sustainability.

“The RAM Group is committed to enhancing Malaysia’s ESG knowledge and practices, by providing research and the relevant assessment tools to all stakeholders,” adds Dass.