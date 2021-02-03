RM2.9 mln alcoholic drinks, fags, firecrackers seized from nine lorries

PAPAR: The General Operations Force (GOF) haz foiled an attempt to smuggle undeclared alcoholic drinks, contraband cigarettes and illegal firecrackers worth RM2.9 million inside nine lorries at Towering commercial centre in Penampang on Monday.

GOF commander ACP Mohd Abduh Ismail said the 4.30 pm raid was carried out after a four-hour surveillance of a premises in the area on Feb 1.

“Four people, including a local woman, aged 18 to 39, were detained by GOF personnel for suspected smuggling activity.

“Upon interrogation, the suspects brought us to nine lorries where we found cartons of undeclared alcoholic drinks, contraband cigarettes and illegal firecrackers worth RM2.9 million,” he said.

All suspects were detained at the scene and the case will be investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.

Mohd Abduh said they believed the confiscated items were smuggled from neighbouring countries to be distributed for the local market in conjunction with the coming Chinese New Year festive celebration.