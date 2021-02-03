Wednesday, February 3
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»RM2.9 mln alcoholic drinks, fags, firecrackers seized from nine lorries

RM2.9 mln alcoholic drinks, fags, firecrackers seized from nine lorries

0
Posted on Sabah

Mohd Abduh  (third left) showing some of the illegal items that were confiscated at Towering commercial centre in Penampang.

PAPAR: The General Operations Force (GOF) haz foiled an attempt to smuggle  undeclared alcoholic drinks,  contraband cigarettes  and illegal firecrackers worth RM2.9 million inside nine lorries at Towering commercial centre in Penampang on Monday.

GOF commander ACP  Mohd Abduh Ismail  said the 4.30 pm raid was carried out after a four-hour surveillance of a premises in the area on Feb 1.

“Four people, including a local woman, aged 18 to 39, were detained by GOF personnel for suspected smuggling activity.

“Upon interrogation, the suspects brought us to nine lorries where we found cartons of  undeclared alcoholic drinks,  contraband cigarettes  and illegal firecrackers worth RM2.9 million,” he said.
All suspects were detained at the scene and the case will be investigated under  Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.

Mohd Abduh  said they believed the confiscated items were smuggled from neighbouring countries to be distributed for the local market in conjunction with the coming Chinese New Year festive celebration.

Recommended Posts