Van driver killed in collision with LPG-loaded lorry at Jalan Simpang Gedong in Serian

KUCHING (Feb 3): A 70-year-old van driver was killed in a collision with a lorry loaded with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) at Jalan Simpang Gedong in Serian today.

A spokesperson from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said the deceased was identified as Lai Pian Kim.

The Bomba spokesperson said they received a distressed call on the accident at 8.32am and rushed 11 personnel from the Serian fire station to the scene.

The spokesperson said Bomba personnel managed to extricate the van driver who was trapped in the wreckage following the accident.

However, he said the victim was pronounced dead by the paramedics at the scene. His body was later handed over to the police for further action.

Meanwhile, the lorry driver escaped unharmed.