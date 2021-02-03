‘S’wakian-managed journal will promote state to the world’

KUCHING: State Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah has lauded the Sarawakian-managed Journal of Responsible Tourism Management (JRTM) for its achievements since its launch last year.

He said the journal, launched at his office in August, will certainly make Sarawak more noticeable on the world map.

“Now seeing the first issue of the journal published featuring seven articles from Malaysia, Australia, Singapore, Taiwan, Indonesia and Japan, is quite a remarkable milestone. I know that a reputable journal has that appeal to the international audience but for JRTM, a new journal, to achieve so much in such a short span of time really deserves a lot of credit,” he said at the JRTM Forum held at UCSI Hotel, here yesterday.

He added he was informed that more than 50 editorial board members from over 20 countries were involved in the process of publishing the journal.

On the forum, he said it gathered speakers and participants both physically and online to share on the different aspects of responsible tourism and to learn from one another. He expressed hope that the communication and collaboration between the academics and industry players as well as between the locals and the internationals would be further reinforced with regard to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and responsible tourism management.

Abdul Karim also highlighted the efforts by UCSI University and the cooperation between the university and his ministry over the last few years. He said university representatives had met him from time to time – even during the pandemic – to present new and innovative ideas to improve tourism initiatives in the state.

“I see their passion to create value and better the society more than anything else. I regard our cooperation as a true partnership, and I hope that all the stakeholders in the tourism industry will emulate such cooperation and work together with trust and long-term commitment,” he added.

Abdul Karim also pointed out that by pulling minds together through continual discourse and publications, and by learning and working with each other, tourism can be put into practice in a responsible and sustainable manner. JRTM is published by Sarawak Research Society and the Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism Management of UCSI University Sarawak Campus with the support of the state Tourism, Arts, and Culture Ministry, and Regional Centre of Expertise Kuching.

The editorial team has already started preparing the second issue slated for July.