Two families from Kampung Dagang in Tatau evacuated to evacuation centre due to flood

TATAU (Feb 3): Nine individuals from two families at Kampung Dagang here have been evacuated to a temporary evacuation centre at Tatau Sports Hall today.

Tatau district officer Barayan Lenya said the families were evacuated after their house were inundated by one-feet of floodwaters.

He said the flood evacuation centre was officially opened at 9.45am after getting advice from the police, Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) and Civil Defence Force (APM).

Meanwhile, Tatau Fire and Rescue Station chief Jankey Jikat when contacted said Bomba personnel were called in to help evacuate the two families to the temporary evacuation centre.

He reminded the residents to be on high alert of the rising water level in their respective residence and to be ready for any evacuation.