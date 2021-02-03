Veteran See Hua photojournalist Ngu Nii Soon aka Azahari dies aged 90

SIBU (Feb 3): Former See Hua photojournalist Ngu Nii Soon, popularly known as Azahari, passed away this morning aged 90.

His eldest son, Philip Ngu said his father breathed his last at about 8.15am at the family home at Jalan Brooke Drive, surrounded by family members.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of my father.

After a long and courageous fight, my father passed away peacefully this morning on Feb 3. He will join my mother and God in heaven,” he said in a message posted in a WhatsApp group.

Philip said his father suffered a mild stroke two months ago and had been bedridden since.

“Since then, his health condition deteriorated as he could hardly have a proper diet,” he added.

Ngu, a passionate photographer, joined See Hua Daily News in 1952.

He was the first press photographer in Sibu and was also largely seen as the brand name of See Hua Daily News due to his popularity.

In the days when manual cameras were widespread, Ngu reportedly owned some 60 cameras of various brands.

During an interview to mark See Hua Daily News’ 50th anniversary, he once said that it was his love for cameras that propelled him to take up photography, first as a hobby and later, as a career.

“Whenever I saw new brands or models coming up, I would immediately grab the opportunity to buy them. No hesitation,” he was reported as saying at the time.

Ngu retired in 2011 at the age of 80.

Former colleagues and friends described him as a cheerful, generous and an affable person, as well as an accomplished martial arts practitioner.

Former See Hua Daily News chief reporter Yong Lik Yien who worked with Ngu for more than 30 years, described Ngu as an icon.

“His trademark was his thick beard and the Mao-style suit that he always wore. He was easily recognisable, even from afar,” he said of the veteran photographer.

Yong recalled that whenever there was an incident, even in the dead of the night, Ngu would be the first reporter at the scene.

“He was super fast, very responsible and would always ensure that his duties were fully completed before calling it a day.”

President of Sarawak Rugby Union (SRU) Richard Song also described Ngu as a great man with a joyful personality.

“I had known him since my early years when I was doing my business in Sibu. Yes, he was unselfish and was always willing to share his experience and story.”

Song also depicted Ngu as a fatherly figure within the press fraternity and was typically carrying his cameras wherever he was.

“He also makes friends instantly because of his magical magnetic personality and wisdom. He will be greatly missed.”

The encoffin ceremony will be held at his house at 19A, Lane 23, Jalan Brooke Drive at 7.30am on Feb 5 and thereafter proceed to Bukit Aup Cemetery for burial.