Viral video of patient’s family member arguing with Miri Hospital staff not filmed in Covid-19 wards, says management

MIRI (Feb 3): The management of Miri Hospital has clarified that a viral video on social media purported to show an irate family member of a hospital patient was not filmed in the hospital’s Covid-19 quarantine wards.

To protect the interest of the patient and family members, the hospital’s management in a press statement issued today said that it hoped that the public would stop spreading the video on social media.

The management said the incident occurred after a patient’s family member refused to cooperate and comply with the hospital’s policies.

During the incident, the hospital staff had responded by taking a video with the purpose to inform and seek assistance from the respective department head and other colleagues in the hospital regarding the incident.

With the help of the police, the incident has been resolved, the statement added.

After a counselling session, the family member in the video admitted to being in a state of “high emotional stress” and was worried about the patient’s condition.

In an effort to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infections among the staff and the public, the hospital management has recently enforced stricter patient care policies and limited visits to its wards.

In the viral video, the woman who appeared to be a family member of a patient at the hospital could be seen arguing with hospital staff members who attempted to get her to leave the ward.