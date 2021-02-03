Wong says personal observation led him to claim ‘swab cotton buds’ shortage during Covid screening at Sibujaya market

SIBU (Feb 3): Sarawak United Peoples Party (SUPP) Dudong branch chairman Wong Ching Yong said the claim that the mass Covid-19 screening at Sibujaya market on Sunday was cut short due to a shortage of ‘swab cotton buds’ was made based on his personal observation.

“The report on the insufficient cotton buds causing the swab tests on 668 to be stopped on Sunday at 12.30pm was merely my personal observation based on the my reliable feedback and to the best of my knowledge,” he said when contacted today.

Wong was responding to Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Dr Annuar Rapaee’s statement last night, who took him to task for claiming that many people had turned up for the screening but it ended at 12.30pm after ‘swab cotton buds’ ran out.

Wong stressed that he had no malicious intention in making the claim,

“Any embarrassment caused to the relevant authority is unintentional and is hereby regretted,” he said.

Wong said in the spirit of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), he would make an appointment to meet Dr Annuar to discuss the problems faced by the people in Sibujaya who are feeling anxious following the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) whereby their movements in and out of their hometown are controlled by the police.

Acknowledging that Dr Annuar is the only assemblyman from GPS in Sibu, Wong said he has the highest respect for Dr Annuar who has been most helpful and supportive to the party all this while.

In his statement last night, Dr Annuar said he was informed by a health officer that the swab test did not even require cotton buds as the swab stick was made from a special polymer.

“Therefore, the allegation was totally baseless and unfounded. It is indeed very demoralising to the frontliners and authority who have worked day and night to curb the spread of Covid-19,” he said..