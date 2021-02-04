175 new cases, one more death in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah health department today reported 175 new Covid-19 cases in the state, with one death recorded in Keningau.

No new clusters were reported.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun in his statement today said Sabah’s cumulative cases now stands at 49,785.

“A total of 519 patients were cured and discharged from the hospitals, while 1,907 are still receiving treatment, with 733 were placed in the hospitals, 1,165 in PKRCs and nine in Temporary Detention Centre (PTS)/ Prison.

“There are 88 patients in the ICU, where 24 of them are ventilated,” he said.

Today, Lahad Datu recorded the highest daily cases with 33, followed by Kota Kinabalu (23), Sandakan (21), Penampang (20), Tawau (17), Keningau (15), Putatan (10), Papar (9), Tuaran (5), Beaufort (5), Kota Belud (4), Kinabatangan (4), Kalabakan (4), Beluran (2), Tenom (2) and Sipitang (1).