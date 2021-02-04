21 Covid-19 cases detected from ongoing test of samples collected at Sibujaya market

SIBU (Feb 4): The testing of the 668 samples collected during the recent large-scale Covid-19 screening held at Sibujaya market here is near completion, with 21 tested positive thus far, said Sarawak Health Director Dr Chin Zin Hing.

He disclosed this to The Borneo Post today when asked on the progress of the testing of these samples and the number of which had tested positive for Covid-19.

“(The testing of the 668 samples) Almost complete. (A total of) 21 (from these samples detected) positive.”

Dr Chin said the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases reported in Sibujaya up to Feb 4 currently stood at 141 cases.

“Active case detection (ACD) is being carried out in Sibujaya,” he added.

Meanwhile, last Sunday, 668 individuals turned up for the large-scale Covid-19 screening held at Sibujaya market.

The screening was held following an increase in positive cases in Sibujaya.

In a press release today, Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai said the Ministry of Health (MoH) will be conducting another round of mass PCR Covid-19 screening at the open space near Sibujaya flats on Feb 7 (Sunday) from 9am until noon.

In this regard, he encouraged all residents at Sibujaya flats to come for the PCR swab tests.

“The council will assist other agencies to provide all the assistance needed to ensure the screening process will go smoothly.

“I also urge those in Sibujaya including the flats area, to come forward for the PCR screening.

“Please observe the SOP (standard operating procedure) strictly and follow the directives from the police when you do the swab tests this Sunday,” Sempurai advised.