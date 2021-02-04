23 more sign up for ongoing Covid-19 vaccine clinical trials at SGH, says Dr Chin

KUCHING (Feb 4): Twenty-three individuals have signed on for the Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial being conducted at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) here, said Dr Chin Zing Hing today.

The state Health Department director said SGH is one of the nine centres throughout the nation conducting the Covid-19 vaccine trial.

“23 volunteers signed their consent yesterday and two were given the injection. The process is ongoing,” he said in response to questions during the daily update press conference here.

Dr Chin said once volunteers gave their consent, they would then be given the time to begin the injection and then the authorities would closely monitor them.

“This is a trial, meaning when volunteers come, they will be given the injection. 50 per cent will get the vaccine and 50 per cent will get the placebo, so it is called a clinical trial.”

According to him, the Covid-19 vaccines which are expected to arrive in the state by end of this month will be allocated for the frontliners first.

“We will receive the vaccines by the end of February and we will start the programme for frontliners in February,” he said.