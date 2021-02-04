Analysts says PH, PSB need to be realistic on odds in state polls, let third party make pact work

KUCHING (Feb 4): A political analyst has suggested that Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) carry out an independent study on their winnability in the state election in order for their collaboration to materialise.

Dr Arnold Puyok said the opposition coalition and the Sarawak-based party should be ‘realistic’ and avoid clashing with each other if they want to defeat the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak.

The Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities deputy dean suggested that a third party assess their strengths to pave way for potential collaborations.

“On the whole, I think they should be realistic. They should avoid contesting against each other. They should contest in seats they have higher chances of winning.

“One way to assess their strength is to let a third party do an independent study,” he told The Borneo Post when asked for his reaction to state PH chairman Chong Chieng Jen’s offer to negotiate seats with PSB.

Last Sunday, Chong proposed a ‘3+3+3+1’ formula PH’s component parties namely Democratic Action Party (DAP), Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Parti Anamah Negara (Amanah), and PSB.

Under the formula, PH’s DAP and PKR, and PSB will each contest in 30 per cent of the 82 state seats, and the remaining 10 per cent will be contested by Amanah.

PSB was not in favour of the proposal, insisting that it would contest in all the 82 state seats, with an ultimate goal of replacing the GPS as the next state government.

This led to PKR state chief Larry Sng closing the door on PSB. He asserted that the party would contest in the seats initially allocated to it by PH in the polls.

It is now unclear whether DAP Sarawak and Amanah will forge ahead with the collaboration with PSB.

At present, GPS holds 68 of the 82 state seats while PSB has six seats and DAP five seats.