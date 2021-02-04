‘Army may deploy drones to monitor divisions badly hit by Covid-19’

MIRI: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) may deploy drones in divisions across Sarawak for monitoring and other purposes should the Covid-19 situation worsen in a particular area, said First Infantry Division commander Major-General Datuk Dzulkafli Mustaffa.

He said this approach is currently only being used in Sibu which is under the Movement Control Order (MCO) till Feb 14.

“We are using this technology to make announcements in English, Chinese and Iban languages as well as monitor the situation in Sibu town. At the moment, there is no need for it in other divisions.

“It’s a two-in-one thing, namely to monitor and to make announcements,” he told reporters after inspecting roadblocks jointly manned by MAF, police and Rela personnel in Lambir and Bakam, here yesterday.

According to him, the armed forces normally use drones when guarding the nation’s borders but are now using the technology during the enforcement of the MCO in Sibu Division.

He also said that 40 soldiers will be deployed to Kapit District and 20 more to Song District today to assist in enforcing the MCO in the two districts which is in effect until Feb 15.

“They will be there for enforcement duty because we worry that cases might spread further,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dzulkafli said each army camp in the state will soon have its own quarantine centre especially for personnel who will be deployed out of their station.

“We already have one in Kuching and Miri is in the process of setting up one. When personnel get deployed, they will be quarantined in these centres before leaving their station and again when they arrive at their new station.”

He said the one being set up here will be able to accommodate 200 personnel.

Before the centre is operational, officers from the Ministry of Health (MoH) will inspect it to ensure all the required protocols have been followed, he added.

“MoH will come and inspect our protocols. Once everything is passed, we can start operating the centre. We also monitor closely the in-and-out movements of all our personnel at all camps.

“In fact, we have postponed all training activities until March or April. From Teluk Melano all the way to Limbang, we have about 8,000 personnel, so we really have to watch over them,” he said further.

Touching on the joint roadblocks here, Dzulkafli said there are currently four roadblocks located in Lambir, Bakam, Beluru and Telang Usan, involving some 100 army personnel in total.

Also present during yesterday’s visit were 20th Royal Malay Regiment (RAMD) commanding officer of Lt Col Rozaid Badrulzaman and 20th RAMD assistant commanding officer Major Azllan Zainul Abidin.