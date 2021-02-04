Beluru turns ‘red’ with 74 new Covid-19 cases today

KUCHING (Feb 4): Beluru District in Miri is now a Covid-19 red zone, while Matu, Sri Aman and Selangau have turned into orange zones, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

Its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the status of Beluru had changed from orange to red after it recorded the 74 new cases today.

“These new cases bring the total number of cumulative local transmission cases to 96 in the last 14 days,” he told a press conference here.

The Health Ministry categorises districts with more than 40 Covid-19 cases over 14-days as red zones, between 20 and 40 as orange zones, 1 to 20 as yellow zone and those with no cases as green zones.

Uggah, who is a deputy chief minister, said the status of Matu, Sri Aman Selangau had changed from yellow to orange because they recorded 25, 28 and 23, respective local transmission cases in the last 14 days.

Besides Beluru, eight other districts in Sarawak are red zones, namely, Kapit, Song, Dalat, Bintulu, Kanowit, Miri, Sibu and Kuching.

The deputy chief minister said the eight other districts recorded a total of 1,882 local transmission cases in the last 14 days.

Districts categorised as yellow zones are Sarikei, Daro, Sebauh, Lawas, Telang usan, Bukit Mabong, Tatau, Pakan, Serian, Belaga, Meradong, Julau, Simunjan, Lubok Antu, Limbang and Samarahan.

Uggah said only nine of 40 districts in the state remain as green zones.