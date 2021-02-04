Covax export authorisation system is not an export ban, says EU representative in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The export of Covid-19 vaccines to third countries, including Malaysia, under existing Advance Purchase Agreements (APAs) will be safeguarded to the largest extent feasible, said Michalis Rokas, who is ambassador of the European Union (EU) delegation to Malaysia.

He said the EU is mindful of Advanced Purchase Authorisations contracted by Malaysia, and will endeavour to ensure that Malaysia’s expectations to obtain its deliveries will be met.

“We have made a call on all companies with APAs manufacturing in the EU to honour their obligations to deliver on their commitments,” he said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar said EU and Belgium have given assurances to fulfil their vaccine supply agreements with Malaysia.

Khairy said with the assurances of both the EU and Belgian Ambassadors, Malaysia’s Covid-19 immunisation plan is expected to proceed according to plan.

He said the Special Committee on Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV) took note of the recent announcement on export controls by the EU of the Covid-19 vaccines manufactured in the EU.

“With regards to the Pfizer vaccine that is manufactured in Puurs, Belgium, the Belgian Ambassador has given his assurances that our Advance Purchase Agreement with Pfizer will be fulfilled upon Pfizer applying for export authorisation and the vaccines will be delivered on schedule beginning this month,” he was reported as saying.

Rokas said the Covax export authorisation system set up by EU, which kicked off on Jan 30, is not an export ban, but rather a mechanism to ensure transparency in the vaccines made by companies with which the EU has signed a contract.

He said the export authorisations will ensure transparency in a sensitive market, besides avoiding reselling, litigation and trafficking.

“They will be conducted in a speedy manner to avoid unnecessary delays,” he said.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah was reported as saying that Malaysia is expected to receive the first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Feb 26. — Bernama