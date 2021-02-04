Covid-19 cases rise to 4,571, 17 more deaths for second straight day

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases rose overnight to 4,571, the Health Ministry said today.

It said 17 more people died from the coronavirus as at 6pm today.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 4,568 were caused by local transmission and the remaining three are imported cases.

“From local cases, 3,177 or 69.5 percent are Malaysian citizens, 1,391 (30.5 per cent) are non-citizens,” he posted in his social media today.

Selangor continues to be state with almost half of the cases recorded today with 2,056 followed by Johor (664) and Kuala Lumpur (481).

The latest data raises the cumulative Covid-19 cases in the country to 231,483. — MalayMail