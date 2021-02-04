Covid-19: New daily record of 270 cases in Sarawak, 2 deaths in Sibu

KUCHING (Feb 4): Sarawak recorded a new daily record of 270 positive Covid-19 cases today, with two more deaths recorded in Sibu.

According to Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, the 43rd death is a local 60-year-old man who was admitted to the Sibu Hospital after experiencing difficulty breathing.

“The man, who was a close contact of one of the clusters, went for a second rT-PCR test on Jan 24 and tested positive for Covid-19,” he said during the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee’s (SDMC) press conference today.

His condition got worse before he succumbed to the disease on Feb 4. He had a history of comorbidity such as high blood pressure, gout and seborrhoeic dermatitis.

The 44th death is a 79-year-old local man who was admitted to the Sibu Hospital after his rT-PCR test came back positive for Covid-19 on Jan 23. He had a fever when he underwent the test, said Uggah.

“His condition worsened and he died on Feb 4. He had a history of comorbidity such as nasopharyngeal cancer for 20 years with metastasis to the brain, and needed oxygen therapy at home since the end of January,” he added.

MORE TO COME