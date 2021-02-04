Covid-19: Sibu’s Pasai Cluster sees additional 96 new cases today as total climbs to 2,146

KUCHING (Feb 4): The Pasai Cluster in Sibu saw an increase of 96 new Covid-19 positive cases today, bringing its total cumulative cases to 2,146, said Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said a total of 24,000 individuals had been screened under this cluster, of which 21,000 tested negative for the virus and 854 samples were awaiting laboratory test results.

“Jalan Pengiran Cluster in Matu has an increase of 12 new cases, bringing the total cumulative cases to 20. A total of 113 individuals have been swab tested whereby 91 were tested negative for Covid-19 and two are awaiting laboratory test results,” he told the daily update press conference here today.

Uggah said the Rakut Cluster in Miri saw an increase of six new cases, bringing the total cumulative cases to 150.

He added that a total of 550 individuals had been screened under this cluster, of which, 380 were tested negative for Covid-19 and 20 were awaiting laboratory test results.

“Tabong Cluster in Bau had four new cases, bringing the total cumulative cases to 29. A total of 180 individuals have been screened whereby 151 were tested negative for Covid-19.”

He said other active clusters in Sarawak were the Bintang Daily Cluster in Meradong, Indah Riang Cluster in Kuching, Bedayan Cluster in Serian, Bukit Sekubong Cluster in Sebauh, Jelita Cluster in Miri, Keranji Tabun Cluster in Kuching, Bah Sayap Cluster in Miri and Stutong Cluster in Kuching.

He added that these clusters did not record new cases.

Uggah said the police had issued a total of 18 compound notices to individuals who flouted the standard operating procedures (SOP).

Of the total, five were issued in Kuching followed by three each in Padawan and Sibu, two each in Samarahan, Miri and Kapit, and one in Mukah.