Covid: MoH ready to implement first phase of National Immunisation Plan

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry (MoH) is prepared to implement the first phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Plan, once the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are in Malaysia on Feb 26, said Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said the vaccine delivery dry runs to Belaga Health Clinic in Sarawak on Jan 29 and Bintulu Hospital on Jan 30 went smoothly without any problems.

He said the test runs were to ensure the supply of vaccines from the US pharmaceutical giant, Pfizer, in Puurs, Belgium could be kept at ultra-low temperatures throughout the journey to Malaysia.

“The dry run is important and the input data logger which monitors the delivery process showed satisfactory results,” he told reporters after introducing the online teaching application on Covid-19 here yesterday.

Dr Adham said the Covid-19 vaccine storage for the first phase, equipped with facilities such as the ultra low temperature freezer (ULTF) was to ensure that the vaccines are maintained at the correct temperature before being removed and distributed to vaccination sites which have been identified.

On the Covid-19 educational application, Dr Adham said the idea mooted by Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) biochemist and global issue analyst Peter Chew, was to create awareness on how to survive and protect from being infected with Covid-19.

“It is important to give basic education to the community, especially those who live far from health facilities so that they will take heed of the new norms such as physical distancing, wear a face mask, wash their hands often and avoid crowded places during an outbreak,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chew said the silent carriers were the cause of the widespread transmission during Covid-19 second wave in Malaysia and as such basic education is important and measures must be taken to curb spread of infection as well as to reduce medical expenses.

The educational platform can be accessed at https://youtu.be/uU89i8uO5Qs, http://youtu.be/OhDH_h3jCxs and http://youtu.be/z1YHIWrvuwY. — Bernama