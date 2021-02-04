Flood evacuation centres in Sarawak reactivated as number of victims rises to 212

KUCHING (Feb 4): The number of flood victims currently at evacuation centers in Sarawak has risen to 212 from 61 families as of this afternoon, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) revealed today.

Via an update today, SDMC said the number of evacuees at 9am today was 105 from 42 families, and the number has since risen to 211.

The number of acticated evacuation centers has also increased from five at 9am today to nine at noon.

“Serian recorded the highest number of evacuees at 79 from 18 families. This is followed by Kapit at 77 evacuees from 27 families, Samarahan (48 evacuees from 14 families) and Bintulu (eight evacuees from two families),” said SDMC.