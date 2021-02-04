Hair salon, car wash can operate during MCO – Masidi

KOTA KINABALU: The state government has allowed two micro businesses – hair salon and car wash, to operate during the movement control order (MCO) starting tomorrow, February 5.

Sabah Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said this today in a press statement, adding that both sectors are allowed to operate with strict SOPs.

“Hair salons are allowed to operate until 10 pm, for haircuts only. Meanwhile, facial and other services are not allowed.

“The SOPs for hair salons includes wearing face shield, apron, gloves and cleaning tools such as scissors and combs with hot water.

“Meanwhile, car wash centres are allowed to operate until 10 pm,” he said.