JPJ assures adequate supply of LKM disks nationwide

PUTRAJAYA: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has assured the public of sufficient supply of Motor Vehicle Licence (LKM) disks to accommodate customer transactions nationwide.

In a statement issued yesterday, the department said the supply is adequate to meet customers’ request at its branch offices, Pos Malaysia counters, MyEG and through the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom).

“JPJ, with the cooperation of the LKM disk supplier has sent a supply of 1,145,000 pieces of the LKM disks to the JPJ branches, Pos Malaysia, MyEG and Puspakom in January 2021 and an additional 420,000 pieces recently to avoid any shortage,” it said.

This followed a news, which was in Mandarin, published by a portal last Feb 1 stating that there was shortage of vehicle road tax disk and that it resulted in car dealers losing business opportunities during the Chinese New Year celebration.

Meanwhile, JPJ also advised customers to carry out online transactions, instead of going to the counters to avoid a crowd during the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama