Malaysia’s Covid-19 vaccination programme to begin by end of February

KUCHING (Feb 4): The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme will be rolled out at the end of this month and is expected to reach over 80 per cent of the population or 26.5 million people by February next year, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said in a televised address today that the programme would involve three phases starting with some 500,000 frontliners, consisting of healthcare workers as well as non-healthcare workers.

“This phase is very important to protect our people on the frontlines in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The first phase of the immunisation programme is scheduled to be completed in April,” he said.

The second phase, Muhyiddin said, would be for high risk Covid-19 groups such as senior citizens above 60 years old; those with morbidities like heart disease, obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure, and the disabled.

Some 9.4 million people are expected to be vaccinated in this phase which will be carried out from April to August this year, the prime minister said.

In the third phase, Muhyiddin said adults ages 18 and above will be immunised from May this year until February next year.

“This phase is important to bring about herd immunity and therefore, control the pandemic as a whole,” he said.

The prime minister said the first shipment of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, which is scheduled to arrive in the country this month, has been found to be 95 per cent effective against the virus.

To ensure the immunisation programme’s success, Muhyiddin said more than 600 storage and vaccination centres will be opened throughout the country.

He said he has directed the authorities to use both private and public facilities, including stadiums, convention centres and universities as vaccination centres; adding that the government will utilise provisions under the Emergency Ordinance 2021 to take over these facilities for the programme.

“The Covid-19 National Immunisation Programme is the biggest vaccination programme ever to be held in the country. Therefore, I urge all Malaysians to pool their resources in ensuring its success.

“We are all in this together, and only together can we win,” he said.

The prime minister said more information on the immunisation programme including its registration and location of vaccination centres would be announced soon.

He added that the Cabinet had appointed Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin to coordinate the programme and he will head a special task force to implement the programme specially on logistics and coordination with the various states and government agencies.